Texas A&M Galveston student missing and another found dead in unrelated incidents

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have released the name of a missing Texas A&M Galveston student who has not been heard from by friends or family since Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Perlowski, Class of 2021, is a cadet with the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

When he didn't report for formation, officials became concerned.

Campus officials were notified on Thursday about Perlowski's disappearance. It was the same day that his vehicle was found abandoned on the north side of the campus in an area frequented by students.

ABC13 expects to learn more Friday afternoon when the Galveston Police Department and Texas A&M University at Galveston hold a briefing, which you can watch at 3 p.m. above.

Authorities are said to be searching the north side of campus with a K-9 Search and Rescue unit.

Galveston police led search efforts Thursday night with the support of Texas City Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and around 200 student cadets.

As they were looking for Perlowski, officials made another shocking discovery.

Another student was found dead in a dorm Thursday night. The 18-year-old's body was discovered inside Pacific Hall on campus before 10 p.m.

In an updated Facebook post Friday morning, the university said the student found dead was part of the Class of 2023.

Police say he had called for a welfare check earlier in the night, but by the time officials arrived to his room, he had died.

Police haven't said what the cause of death is, but they don't believe it was foul play or suicide.

His identity has not been released.

Galveston police do not believe the two incidents are connected.

Officials also said that neither incident poses a threat to campus safety and security.

"We mourn with our campus community in these tragic incidents that have come at an especially challenging time nationally and globally," the university said.

Texas A&M Galveston says that counseling services are available to students by calling 409-740-4736 or at Building 3030, Suite 104 on campus.



