Suspect detained at Rosenberg apartment complex after shooting

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosenberg police said there's no longer a threat to the public after telling residents of an active shooting investigation.Chief Jonathan White said they detained a suspect at the Westwood Village apartment complex Friday afternoon.Earlier in the day, the police department posted onabout the investigation just after 1:30 p.m. at 1216 Westwood Drive.The Facebook post provided a photo of police vehicles at the scene and multiple apartment units.Later, Rosenberg police edited the post, updating with a person detained and no threat to the public.An investigation continues, and people were being urged to avoid the area.Details of the incident were not immediately disclosed.