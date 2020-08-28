active shooter

Suspect detained at Rosenberg apartment complex after shooting

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosenberg police said there's no longer a threat to the public after telling residents of an active shooting investigation.

Chief Jonathan White said they detained a suspect at the Westwood Village apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the police department posted on Facebook about the investigation just after 1:30 p.m. at 1216 Westwood Drive.

The Facebook post provided a photo of police vehicles at the scene and multiple apartment units.

Later, Rosenberg police edited the post, updating with a person detained and no threat to the public.

An investigation continues, and people were being urged to avoid the area.

Details of the incident were not immediately disclosed.

