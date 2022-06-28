Abortions before 6 weeks allowed to resume in Texas after court order

This comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
A judge granted a temporary restraining order in this case - meaning the attorney general's office cannot enforce statute from 1925 that would immediately prohibit abortions from happening in the state.
This means that abortions before six weeks of pregnancy can still occur in the state -- at least for the next two weeks -- until the next court date for the case.
The whole argument in the case was over whether or not abortions are illegal and punishable right now.
It focuses on a statute from1 925 that criminalized abortion in Texas before Roe v. Wade.
Lawyers on behalf of Whole Women's Health pointed to a tweet from Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday. He said abortions are "now unlawful in the Lone Star State," suggesting abortions cannot happen right now.
Texas' laws are clear – abortion is now unlawful in the Lone Star State.
I will work tirelessly to ensure our laws are fully enforced and Life is protected in Texas.
They argue certain abortions can still happen because the 1925 statute had been repealed and made unconstitutional after Roe v. Wade.
They say providers can legally still perform certain procedures in Texas before the trigger ban goes into effect, 30 days after the Supreme Court issues a judgement.
Meanwhile, attorneys for Paxton argue that the 1925 statute has always been on the books in Texas, just not enforceable after Roe v Wade.
Paxton put out a statement on Friday after the SCOTUS opinion was issued - stating that it could take up to two months for the trigger ban to go into effect, but also threatening criminal action if any clinics perform abortions in the meantime.
Right now, the ruling for a temporary restraining order does allow certain abortions to continue in the state, but whether or not some providers choose to perform them is up to them.
"We understand that abortion at some point will be nearly, completely banned across the state of Texas, but that day is not today," said an attorney for Whole Women's Health.
Attorneys for Paxton declined to provide a comment after Tuesday's ruling.
The next court date for the case is scheduled for July 12.
