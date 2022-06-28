Hearing scheduled that could allow certain abortions to resume for now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Abortion rights advocates in Texas are preparing for a hearing that could allow certain abortions to resume for the next several weeks.Providers have filed a lawsuit to block the state from criminalizing abortions until the state's trigger ban goes into effect.The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Whole Woman's Health, Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Alamo Women's Reproductive Services, Austin Women's Health Center, Houston Women's Clinic, Houston Women's Reproductive Services, and Southwestern Women's Surgery Center, seeks to delay the near-total abortion ban, and allow providers to perform abortions under state law before Roe v. Wade was reversed.Before the Supreme Court decision, abortion in Texas was available for people less than six weeks into their pregnancies."We do think these extra days are important because this is such time-sensitive care, but ultimately, the trigger ban will go into effect, and we will see the implementation of those laws. It's just a matter of stalling and trying to get people the biggest window that we can," explained Blair Wallace, the policy and advocacy strategist for ACLU Texas.Abortion clinics across Texas have stopped offering services since the Supreme Court decision.On Monday, very few patients showed up for care."There has been nothing more inhumane, unethical, and cruel for me as a physician than denying people the healthcare they need in their time of need in my entire medical career," explained Dr. Bhavik Kumar with Gulf Coast Planned Parenthood.