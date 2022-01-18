abortion

'No end in sight:' Federal appeals court sends abortion law challenge to Texas Supreme Court

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas bans medical abortions after 7 weeks of pregnancy

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas' ban on most abortions is likely to stay in effect for the foreseeable future, opponents fighting the law said Monday night, after a federal appeals court ruled against sending the case back to the only judge who has ever blocked the restrictions.

The decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans means that legal challenges to stop the nation's most restrictive abortion law next move to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by Republican justices and does not have to act immediately.

Abortion clinics fear the case will now languish for weeks if not months, and maybe not until after the U.S. Supreme Court makes a ruling in a Mississippi case that could roll back abortion rights across the country.

The video above is from a previous report.

"There is now no end in sight for this injustice that has been allowed to go on for almost five months," said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is suing over the Texas law.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected - usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant - has been in effect since September. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that, so far, has been the only one to block the restrictions - albeit for only a few days. Instead, the conservative-leaning appeals court sent the case to the state supreme court.

Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, celebrated the decision.

"This is great news!" the group tweeted, saying the case will now go to one with a "Pro-Life majority."

Texas abortion providers have said they are serving roughly a third of their typical number of patients since the law went into effect. Abortion clinics in neighboring states, meanwhile, say they continue to experience longer wait times for appointments because of a backlog of patients coming from Texas.

The Supreme Court signaled last month in the separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

RELATED:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexastexas politicsabortiontexas newslawswomen's health
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Texas abortion law appeal could delay decision by months
Recap on Texas stories for 2021
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
Transgender Texans feel the impact of state's restrictive abortion law
TOP STORIES
H-E-B's Scott McClelland to step down as company president
Big warm-up sets up midweek cold front
Emergency closure at W. Houston interchange to cause delays
HISD to stay closed through Tuesday due to rise in COVID cases
Airlines ask Biden administration for 'immediate intervention' on 5G
Child as young as 1 among several hurt in shootings that killed 6
Man and female suspect killed in botched robbery in east Houston
Show More
Kilometer-wide asteroid will make its closest pass by Earth this week
Deputies fatally shoot suspect from deadly Cracker Barrel shooting
Off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy dies after domestic dispute
2 boys injured in SE Houston shooting, suspect detained, HPD says
'How I Met Your Father' is out now: What to know and how to stream
More TOP STORIES News