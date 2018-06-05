Two sisters who played on the Texas A&M women's basketball team are charged in Harris County with attacking a 68-year-old man and his son.The incident dates back to Christmas Eve 2017. The 6-foot-3 junior Caylinne and her twin, Corinne Martin face felonies after an altercation inside an apartment.The university has suspended Caylinne Martin, who is a center on the team.Prosecutors said a 68-year-old man and his son were attacked by five people including the Martin sisters.Jacqueline Pomar-Everline identified herself as the elderly man's daughter-in-law. She said it all started as a dispute with her teenage son over a cell phone. The son fought with his stepfather before warning he'd returned with friends.Pomar-Everline said about two hours later as she was preparing Christmas dinner he opened the door. Four other people including the Martins entered and began fighting. The grandfather tried to stop the fight. Prosecutors said it escalated into the man biting Corrine Martin's finger as Caylinne Martin beat him."All you could see is punches flying from everybody. I got so nervous I said, 'what can I do?' I said, 'the police is here. The police is here,'" Pomar-Everline said. "They broke his tooth that he just got fixed. He has some vision problems now."Both Martin sisters have posted bond and are scheduled to be back in court in July.Caylinne Martin's attorney said his client wasn't at the apartment or involved in the altercation. Eyewitness News has reached for a more detailed statement and is waiting for a response.Texas A&M has suspended Caylinne Martin from the team.