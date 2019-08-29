Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in New York

Investigators say the attack was completely random.
It happened in Jamaica, Queens on Aug. 4 around 8 p.m.
Two teenage boys and two teenage girls were seen on video stealing a cane away from the 67-year-old woman.
Once they got the cane, they pushed her to the ground, took her cell phone, and then beat her with the cane as she was on her knees.
Then, the group jumped into a late model Nissan Altima.
Fortunately, the woman was not seriously hurt.
RELATED: Man seen knocking down 88-year-old woman outside of southwest Houston H-E-B