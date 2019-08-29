Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5314744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a man near a flower cart hit Mary Rutkowski, knocking her to the ground outside the Buffalo Speedway store in early March.

JAMAICA, Queens -- Police are looking for a group of teens caught on camera stealing a senior citizen's cane and then beating her with it.Investigators say the attack was completely random.It happened in Jamaica, Queens on Aug. 4 around 8 p.m.Two teenage boys and two teenage girls were seen on video stealing a cane away from the 67-year-old woman.Once they got the cane, they pushed her to the ground, took her cell phone, and then beat her with the cane as she was on her knees.Then, the group jumped into a late model Nissan Altima.Fortunately, the woman was not seriously hurt.