Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in New York

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens -- Police are looking for a group of teens caught on camera stealing a senior citizen's cane and then beating her with it.

Investigators say the attack was completely random.

It happened in Jamaica, Queens on Aug. 4 around 8 p.m.

Two teenage boys and two teenage girls were seen on video stealing a cane away from the 67-year-old woman.

Once they got the cane, they pushed her to the ground, took her cell phone, and then beat her with the cane as she was on her knees.

Then, the group jumped into a late model Nissan Altima.

Fortunately, the woman was not seriously hurt.

RELATED: Man seen knocking down 88-year-old woman outside of southwest Houston H-E-B
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a man near a flower cart hit Mary Rutkowski, knocking her to the ground outside the Buffalo Speedway store in early March.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkelderly womanbeatingu.s. & worldsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 motorcyclists injured after being hit by Mustang
Storm drops awning on top of cars outside Pasadena stores
Another round of strong storms is possible in Houston Thursday afternoon
Dozens of medical professionals arrested after opioid crackdown
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
59 dogs rescued from property in Shepherd
'I'm just not right in the head,' massacre suspect said
Show More
Silver Ticket winners announced in Houston Idol competition
Jussie Smollett PR firm: 'Every iota' of actor's claim true
FBI: $20K reward for couple who escaped guards, wanted for murder
Mother able to see sick daughter after getting U.S. waiver
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
More TOP STORIES News