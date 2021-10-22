murder

2 of 4 teens charged in SE Houston luring murder case are 16 years old, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four teenagers have been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of a man who police say was lured into an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Houston police identified 18-year-old Josue Climaco and 17-year-old Andres Lopez as two of the suspects in a Sept. 21 shooting that occurred in the 8800 block of Glencrest Street.

A boy and girl, both 16 years old, are the other two suspects police said were referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on capital murder charges.

Police said they found 38-year-old Raul Yamamoto dead with multiple gunshot wounds in an abandoned apartment. A preliminary investigation found that Yamamoto was lured into the apartment complex via social media.

All four suspects ambushed Yamamoto and robbed him before firing gunshots, police allege.

Police did not give a reason why Yamamoto was drawn to the apartment complex.

Climaco and Lopez were scheduled to appear in a court room on Friday.

