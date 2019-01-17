Teens accused of making false report after drug deal gone bad

Two teens are accused of making a false report to a peace officer after their alleged drug deal didn't go as expected.Deputies responded to the 9300 block of Spring Cypress Road to a reported aggravated robbery.When they got there, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office found Reed Henry, 19, and Jeremy Galladora, 18, had called to say they were assaulted and robbed while trying to sell an item they had listed online.After an investigation, deputies say it turned out the report was a false claim and the two were actually trying to sell marijuana to a group of men who robbed and assaulted them.Henry was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond is set at $500. Galladora was also charged and a warrant has been filed for his arrest.