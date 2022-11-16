17-year-old girl dies after being hit by train near Memorial Park, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage girl died after being hit by a train Tuesday evening in northwest Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said at about 3:20 p.m. a caller heard a girl wailing at 7575 N. Picnic Lane.

Upon arrival, the 17-year-old victim was found by first responders on the railroad tracks near Memorial Park.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

