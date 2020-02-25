Teen who fled after 5-year-old sister was shot turns himself in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen has turned himself in after running from the scene of where his 5-year-old sister was found shot in northwest Houston.

The search for the 15-year-old boy, who was originally reported to be 14 years old, began after his sister was found hurt.

Houston police say the teen turned himself into juvenile probation late Monday night and will be charged with aggravated assault in the event that led to the injury of the 5-year-old girl

RELATED: Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old boy flees with gun, HPD says

Houston police told ABC13 the incident happened in the 4600 block of W. 34th Street near Mangum.

Officers said a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot. The woman told police she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.

The woman told Houston police the 15-year-old boy was panicking. She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.

Even though the teen has been found, the gun used in the incident has not been recovered and it is still unknown who shot the young victim.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingchild shotguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
Driver shot in face brings dying passenger to LBJ Hospital
Here's when freezing weather returns to Houston
MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection
Man hit on I-45 Gulf Fwy was trying to cross freeway, police say
Altuve booed and hit by pitch during his spring training debut
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns today
Show More
Houston Rodeo Trail Riders: Everything you need to know
How you can fight back against hackers this year
13 Investigates delayed public housing inspections
This Texas-sized castle has a moat, dungeon and 3,000 lb. drawbridge!
Driver killed in crash had been at bar earlier, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News