HPD searching for 14-year-old boy after woman finds 5-year-old girl shot

Shooting: 4600 W 34th St. Preliminary info is that one victim was shot, transported to the hospital in critical condition. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a 14-year-old boy who police say ran away after a mother found his 5-year-old sister shot.Houston police say it happened in the 4600 block of W. 34 Street near Mangum in northwest Houston.Officers told ABC13 a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot. The woman says she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.The woman told Houston police the 14-year-old boy was panicking. She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.According to authorities, the 5-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.