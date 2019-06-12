Teen throws baby to ground in random attack at grocery store

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was arrested after throwing a baby to the ground in a grocery store parking lot.The 1-year-old was lying in a car seat in his mother's cart. In surveillance video, you can see the teen walk up and throw the baby to the ground. The baby's mother Dusti Counts says the carrier protected her son.The teenager is also accused of jumping on another car and exposing himself.Police said his eyes were dilated and appeared to be very bloodshot and watery.According to police, the teen made statements to them, telling them to "shoot him" and at one point requested a knife so he could "do it himself." Paramedics responded and treated the teen at the scene.The teen told officers that he had smoked marijuana that was laced with another drug, possibly acid or PCP.Police said the teen faces charges of aggravated assault and battery, a misdemeanor count of assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, public intoxication and malicious injury or destruction of property.Authorities have not released his identity.