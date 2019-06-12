Teen throws baby to ground in random attack at grocery store

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was arrested after throwing a baby to the ground in a grocery store parking lot.

The 1-year-old was lying in a car seat in his mother's cart. In surveillance video, you can see the teen walk up and throw the baby to the ground. The baby's mother Dusti Counts says the carrier protected her son.

The teenager is also accused of jumping on another car and exposing himself.

RELATED: Dad charged after claiming he dropped 2-week-old baby

Police said his eyes were dilated and appeared to be very bloodshot and watery.

According to police, the teen made statements to them, telling them to "shoot him" and at one point requested a knife so he could "do it himself." Paramedics responded and treated the teen at the scene.

The teen told officers that he had smoked marijuana that was laced with another drug, possibly acid or PCP.

Police said the teen faces charges of aggravated assault and battery, a misdemeanor count of assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, public intoxication and malicious injury or destruction of property.

Authorities have not released his identity.

RELATED: Teen suspect out on bond for pending murder charge shoots 11-year-old: HPD chief
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomachild abusebabyteenu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News