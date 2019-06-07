Teen suspect out on bond for pending murder charge shoots 11-year-old: HPD chief

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was grazed by a bullet at Wesley Square apartments on Calhoun Rd. Wednesday afternoon.According to authorities, the 11-year-old was lying on the couch when a bullet went through the window.HPD received the call around 12:42 p.m.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that the suspect in the shooting is an 18-year-old already out on bond for a pending murder charge.He was identified Thursday as Ketrell Beasley."A sweet little boy. We went into that apartment and by the grace of God, he isn't dead," Chief Acevedo said.Acevedo says that he's angry that his police department almost had another murder on their hands.He says Beasley fired off an assault rifle at the apartment complex, and a bullet went into a nearby unit.Acevedo told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Beasley is already charged in connection with a 2017 murder. He's currently out on a $50,000 bond."He never should have never had a gun in his possession. He never should have been given a $50,000 bond. If that child would have died, the blood would have been on the judges hands," Houston police officers union president, Joe Gamaldi, said.