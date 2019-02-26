A west Harris County man is facing charges after deputies said doctors found blunt force injuries on his 2-week-old son's skull, stomach and groin area.Luis Pacheco is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly told sheriff's deputies the newborn was injured when he accidentally dropped the baby on a concrete floor during a diaper change.Pacheco admitted to not telling his wife what happened, and deputies said he waited a few hours, only calling 911 for help when the baby's breathing became labored.The baby was rushed to the hospital in grave condition.Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus alerted deputies when injuries found on the child were inconsistent with the father's statement to them.The 27-year-old father was unable to explain the injuries, and was taken into custody.Pacheco is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $250,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.