Shooting: Bissonnett @ Fondren. Prelim Info: Male shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot at a bus stop in southwest Houston.Police say the 16-year-old was shot while sitting on a bicycle at the METRO bus stop on Bissonnet near Fondren around 10 p.m. Thursday.The teen was shot twice in the thigh and wrist.The teen is now at the hospital in serious condition.Police say the shooters sped off.