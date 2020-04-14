15-year-old shot and killed in northwest Houston while waiting for friends with brother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while he was waiting for some friends with his brother in northwest Houston.



It happened on Tuesday afternoon at 10100 Emnora Lane.

Police say the 15-year-old and his 18-year-old brother were waiting for the friends in a parked car when two men approached the teens and started shooting.

The brothers got into a crash while rushing to the hospital. The 15-year-old died shortly after while his brother was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say they're looking for a Hispanic man and an African American man who were seen wearing hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.
