Teen passenger dies after being ejected during high-speed chase in Montgomery County, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and two others were injured following a high-speed chase in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, according to police.

At around 2:30 a.m., a Montgomery County deputy attempted to stop a Hyundai Santa Fe driving northbound on FM 1485 and I-69 at an excessive speed of 100 miles per hour, according to Cleveland Police Dept. Chief Darrell Brousard.

The car, reportedly occupied by three people, fled from law enforcement, and a chase ensued.

The pursuit stopped when the vehicle lost control after failing to negotiate the curve by trying to make a sharp 90-degree turn at US-59 near North Washington at the exit ramp.

According to police, this caused an 18-year-old passenger to be ejected into a small water area as the vehicle rolled on top of him several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old, attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody by the police, officials said.

The driver, identified as Anthony Figueroa, 19, fled the scene on foot across I-59 near a railroad track. According to police, investigators gathered evidence and found Figueroa at the home of the vehicle's registered owner and arrested him.

Officials said he is expected to appear in court on Monday, May 22.