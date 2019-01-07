Teen loses his father in shooting outside Sunnyside convenience store

Teen learns to adjust after his father's senseless murder

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a man killed during a robbery wants a killer off the streets.

Chadwick Lockett, 47, a father of one, was shot to death just one day after Christmas as he left the D&T Corner Store on Scott Street.

Surveillance video from the store shows Lockett leaving the store on December 26th around 10 p.m. As he attempted to get in his car, a man pointed a gun in his face. There was a short struggle as Lockett attempted to fight back, slapping the gun from the gunman's hand, but the two ended up on the ground.

Once back on their feet, Lockett tried to run away, but he was shot twice.

"It hurt me a lot to see my dad struggle for his life," said Jaylen Lockett, Chadwick's son. "I was not expecting my dad to die when I was 16 years old."

Jaylen said his father had just dropped him off at his mother's house that night before making the quick stop at the store.

"And he drove off. I didn't know later on that night he would die," Jaylen recalled.

Lockett's family remembers him as a loving father who showed respect for everyone he crossed paths with.

"Since he didn't bother nobody, nobody should bother him," said Chadwick's father, Jewel Lockett.

Lockett's wallet was taken during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie, black muscle shirt, and black pants.

Houston police say they are relying heavily on tips from the public to make a break in this case. The case has been handed over to Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.
