Teen shot to death after fight during pickup basketball game in Humble gated community, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is dead after deputies say an argument during a pickup basketball game turned violent in a gated community in Humble.

The deadly shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at a basketball court in the 10000 block of Park Lanes Canyon Terrace.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators, the suspected shooter is also a teenager.

The suspect is in custody and is cooperating with investigators, who also told ABC13 that it's possible the shooting may have stemmed from bullying.

Investigators said they responded to a report of a drive-by shooting inside the gated neighborhood right off the Beltway and Wilson Road.

Both teenagers knew each other, and now deputies are working on gathering more details into what started the argument.

"What we know is the victim lives nearby and came over to play basketball in the community. There was a crowd of people. At some point the victim got into an argument with the suspected shooter," Sidney Miller with the sheriff's office said.

The parents of the suspected shooter are also cooperating with police. No details were shared on how the teenager got a hold of a gun or who it belongs to.

