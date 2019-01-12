Teenager killed in drive-by shooting in south Houston, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD is investigating after a teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in south Houston Saturday evening.

According to police, an 18-year-old was killed in the 5118 block of Balkin Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Neighbors say they heard several shots fired, with police confirming approximately six bullet casings recovered so far.

The shooting is possibly gang related, according to police.

There are no suspects at this time and it is not known if the shooting is related to any other incidents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedteenagerdrive by shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect, police say
Man shot multiple times in NW Harris County, deputies say
Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices
HPD searches for suspects involved in shooting in SE Houston
One Minute Weather: Cooler temperatures moving in overnight
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Landscaper allegedly buried his daughter in customer's backyard
Pet cat survives third venomous snake bite
Show More
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
Man wanted for violent METRORail attacks arrested: HPD
Warehouse engulfed in massive fire in NW Harris County
Chase suspect's car speeds with raised front hood
Panic heard in 911 call while woman in coma gave birth in facility
More News