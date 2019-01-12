Houston Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in south Houston Saturday evening.According to police, an 18-year-old was killed in the 5118 block of Balkin Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard.Neighbors say they heard several shots fired, with police confirming approximately six bullet casings recovered so far.The shooting is possibly gang related, according to police.There are no suspects at this time and it is not known if the shooting is related to any other incidents.