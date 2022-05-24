Man wanted for murder of 17-year-old after teen's body found, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man after a teen's body was found six miles away from where bullet casings were located on Saturday in northwest Houston.At 10:55 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on E. 36th Street at what appeared to be a large party, where several people were attempting to leave.Police said no shots were fired, nor were any weapons recovered at the scene.According to police, another large group of 50 to 60 people alerted them of a larger crime scene on E. 35th street near Airline, one street away from the original scene.When officers arrived to the second scene, they found approximately 50 shell casings and blood. That is when a witness called officers to report a body found around 10 minutes away located at Watonga Blvd.Upon arrival, HFD paramedics pronounced the 17-year-old victim dead, who had suffered gunshot wounds at the scene on East 35th Street.Further investigation identified the suspect as Raymond Young, 44, who is now charged with murder after he fled the scene before the police arrived.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Young or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.