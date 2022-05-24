deadly shooting

Man wanted for murder of 17-year-old after teen's body found, Houston police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Homicide:Houston police looking for suspect after man was found shot to death in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man after a teen's body was found six miles away from where bullet casings were located on Saturday in northwest Houston.

At 10:55 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on E. 36th Street at what appeared to be a large party, where several people were attempting to leave.

Police said no shots were fired, nor were any weapons recovered at the scene.

According to police, another large group of 50 to 60 people alerted them of a larger crime scene on E. 35th street near Airline, one street away from the original scene.

When officers arrived to the second scene, they found approximately 50 shell casings and blood. That is when a witness called officers to report a body found around 10 minutes away located at Watonga Blvd.

Upon arrival, HFD paramedics pronounced the 17-year-old victim dead, who had suffered gunshot wounds at the scene on East 35th Street.

Further investigation identified the suspect as Raymond Young, 44, who is now charged with murder after he fled the scene before the police arrived.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Young or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingmurderteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man found shot to death near homeless camp, HPD says
Manhunt underway for woman connected to deadly love triangle
Man dead after being shot during road rage incident, HCSO says
Wanted suspect shot and killed by Pasadena police during foot chase
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 14 students, 1 teacher dead in TX school shooting, gov says
Weather Alert Day: Storms move thru SE Texas bringing much needed rain
Texas' anti-censorship law awaits SCOTUS ruling
NOAA predicts above average hurricane season for 2022
Window washers rescued from Houston high-rise in downtown
Missing Alvin ISD employee found safe after he was last seen May 19
Primary runoff sets up mid-term contests for AG and Lt. Gov. positions
Show More
Mickey Gilley's life to be celebrated at public memorial in Pasadena
Ready to cast your ballot? 50 primary races headed to runoffs
Hidalgo releasing data on gun-related homicides ahead of NRA meeting
Woman was drunk when pushing baby in stroller on highway, police say
Heard rests case at libel trial without calling Depp
More TOP STORIES News