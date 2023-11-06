14-year-old killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver and several juvenile passengers, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old girl was killed, and several others were injured in a crash over the weekend in southwest Houston, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the fatal crash on Saturday at about 1:50 p.m. at 5400 West Bellfort Avenue near Burdine Street.

According to HPD, a gray Nissan Rogue was going eastbound on West Bellfort toward the intersection of Burdine when it hit a silver Chevrolet Malibu, turning left on Burdine.

The Nissan reportedly left the roadway and hit several trees nearby. SkyEye flew over the aftermath, where the two damaged vehicles could be seen.

Authorities said a 14-year-old female passenger in the Nissan was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A 17-year-old driving the Nissan, along with four additional juvenile passengers, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 70, was also hospitalized, police said.

HPD said no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

