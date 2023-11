1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving 2 cars in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police reported a fatal two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon that left one dead and two injured.

The deadly crash happened at 11301 Burdine Street near West Bellfort around 1:50 p.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, one died at the scene, and two others were transported.

No other information has been released yet.