15-year-old boy killed in shooting in north Harris County, HCSO says

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
At about 10 a.m., deputies say they responded to an unknown medical emergency in an undeveloped area of commercial property at the 1000 block of Cypress Preserve Park Drive.
A passerby reported Bryan Galindo to be bleeding and lying along the curb, HCSO says.
Upon arrival, deputies determined Bryan suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Update to yesterday’s scene on Cypress Preserve: the victim has been identified as Bryan Galindo (15). He was found by a stretch of roadway in an undeveloped area of commercial property. If you have info, pls contact us at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). https://t.co/u7Qnuktrxt— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 28, 2022
If anyone has any information regarding this case you are urged to call Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 713.221.6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS.