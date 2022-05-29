teen killed

15-year-old boy killed in shooting in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in north Harris County on Friday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10 a.m., deputies say they responded to an unknown medical emergency in an undeveloped area of commercial property at the 1000 block of Cypress Preserve Park Drive.

A passerby reported Bryan Galindo to be bleeding and lying along the curb, HCSO says.

Upon arrival, deputies determined Bryan suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.



If anyone has any information regarding this case you are urged to call Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 713.221.6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS.
