Mother sues motel owner after wrongful death of 15-year-old son in swimming pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother sued the owner of a north side motel, where her 15-year-old son was electrocuted last month.Khaleel Reynolds died after touching the wires of an interior swimming pool light at North Villa Inn on the North Freeway at North Vista.According to the lawsuit, the wires were left exposed even after failing inspections.The mother said she and her family lived at the motel, where she also worked.She also said she was fired and kicked out after her son's death.ABC13 contacted the motel for comment, but they have not responded.