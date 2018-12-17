Tough to watch. This is the moment authorities say Erick Hernandez, 19, driving a pickup, slammed head-on into a 23yo mother, killing her. Court docs say Hernandez admitted to drinking 4-5 beers at a bar w his cousin before the crash. #abc13 https://t.co/44T2IIoiGA pic.twitter.com/jEbjOhY0Bv — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 17, 2018

A young mother was killed after a 19-year-old who authorities said was drunk crashed into her vehicle off the Gulf Freeway in the city of South Houston early Monday morning, police say.It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of College Avenue, east of the freeway.Authorities tell ABC13 the 23-year-old woman was driving an SUV with her mother and her 1-year-old child inside, when Erick Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic in his pickup truck and slammed into her head-on.Surveillance video from an auto repair shop shows the wreck.The young woman died at the scene. Her 48-year-old mother and her baby were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but with non life-threatening injuries.Officials say Hernandez will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.According to court records, Hernandez told police he was drinking at a bar with his cousin before the crash.A fake Texas identification card, along with a bar receipt, were discovered in Hernandez's car after the crash, documents say.Court records also show that Hernandez admitted to officers that he drank four or five beers and that he had been drinking since 6 p.m. Sunday.He couldn't recall when he had his last drink.Documents say that Hernandez had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and poor balance immediately after the crash.The Harris County District Attorney's Taskforce is investigating whether the bar overserved him. More charges will be filed if prosecutors can determine who was serving him.Hernandez is expected in court Monday afternoon.