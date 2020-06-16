sharks

13-year-old catches massive 900-pound shark in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy caught a massive tiger shark in Port Aransas.

According to a Port Aransas South Jetty Facebook post, Micah Harless, of Weatherford, Texas, caught the nearly 900-pound shark during a 36-hour offshore trip with his father on Monday.

In the video above, employees at the Dolphin Dock are seen hoisting the shark so it can be weighed.

According to employees, the shark is nearly 12 feet long and weighed at 844 pounds.

So what does the teen plan on doing with this massive catch?

He said he and his father plan to save some of the meat for themselves and donate the rest.

