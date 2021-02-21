ted cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz volunteers during Houston's winter storm recovery this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after returning from a trip to Cancun, Mexico, Sen. Ted Cruz spent the weekend lending a hand to Houstonians and first responders after last week's catastrophic winter storm.

SEE RELATED: 'It was a mistake' - Sen. Ted Cruz tells ABC13's Tom Abrahams after returning home from Cancun

Cruz served barbecue to firefighters and law enforcement officers on Saturday along with staff from radio station 93Q.



He also loaded bottled water into waiting cars, as utilities around the area were still dealing with boil orders.

The volunteer efforts came days after the Texas senator returned from Cancun earlier than scheduled after backlash erupted for making the trip during the winter weather disaster.

Cruz later said the trip "was a mistake" in an exclusive interview with ABC13 Anchor Tom Abrahams.

The Republican senator posted a series of photos on Facebook and Instagram with the caption #TexasStrong"

On Sunday, Cruz and his wife, Heidi, were scheduled to help remove carpet and material from homes damaged by burst pipes.

"Teddy and Heidi are kind, good people and I am so broken to see how badly they've been treated," said a resident the Cruzes were due to assist. "I don't know anything about politics, but I do know real good people, and they are good people."

"It was a mistake." The senator said admitted of his trip to Cancun amidst the Texas power crisis.



