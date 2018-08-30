STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Why your apps could help hackers steal and sell your information on the dark web

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't make yourself a target on the dark web.

By
Most people are getting better at protecting basic credit card and bank information, and cyber criminals know it.

That's why the hottest thing on the dark web right now, where you can search by seller, domain, and locations, are accounts you probably don't think about.

"One thing to realize is hackers are going to target any site at this point becase they know they can get the financial data anywhere," said Leah Napoliello, senior director of Investigative Services at the Better Business Bureau.

That also includes smaller targets like ride sharing or food ordering apps and Venmo, according to Napoliello.

"They are commonly used in public spaces over public WiFi which is very vulnerable, too," explains Napoliello.

So how do you protect yourself?

"Make sure you're updating the app regularly so it gets the most up-to-date security features installed. If there are any hacking issues, the new security installation will take care of that," said Napoliello.

Don't save your credit card information into these apps and try not to shop when using public WiFi to avoid getting your credit card information stolen.

"It's usually posted on the dark web and anyone can go on there and purchase it at that point that has access to the dark web," said Napoliello.

The Better Business Bureau says if you feel that your information has been hacked, notify your bank and credit card company immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologystretch your dollarhackinginternet
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Celebrate with birthday freebies in September!
Back-to-school lunch and snack recipes for under a $1
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
More stretch your dollar
TECHNOLOGY
Hacker trouble? Hold the phone!
Family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need caffeine
Use these apps to keep an eye on your teen's driving
More Technology
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected over North Loop ramp
Neighbors in shock after suicide that led to doorbell ringer
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Water plant collapses after explosion, trapping workers
Bat tests positive for rabies in Pasadena
Tony Kemp saved Justin Verlander and we are thankful for him
HPD arrests 69 people for engaging in prostitution
Raging fire spreads to 4 buildings in Montrose
Show More
Crews working to free trapped person after violent crash
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
NO TRAINING: Woman accused of being 'fake' dentist
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
11-year-old dying from leukemia gets 200 mph ride in Ferrari
More News