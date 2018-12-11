Use the pump closest to the storefront, in line of sight for store personnel

Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with an ID of a string of numbers and letters that could indicate a possible skimmer

Check that security tape on the pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate the cabinet was opened without store personnel's knowledge

Safest bet is to pay inside with cash

Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up

If you think you've been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and they will send an inspector to check it out

Authorities are warning the public that a Texas Department of Agriculture inspector found a credit card skimmer at a gas station on the Northwest Freeway.The inspector went to Mini Mart at 23240 Northwest Freeway to check it out after receiving a complaint and found a device on pump #3.The Harris County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the location and removed the device.If paying at the pump with a credit card, officials recommend the following tips to help you avoid becoming a victim of a gas pump skimmer: