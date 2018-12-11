TECHNOLOGY

Skimmer found on gas station pump in NW Harris County

Authorities are warning the public that a Texas Department of Agriculture inspector found a credit card skimmer at a gas station on the Northwest Freeway.

The inspector went to Mini Mart at 23240 Northwest Freeway to check it out after receiving a complaint and found a device on pump #3.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the location and removed the device.



If paying at the pump with a credit card, officials recommend the following tips to help you avoid becoming a victim of a gas pump skimmer:

  • Use the pump closest to the storefront, in line of sight for store personnel

  • Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with an ID of a string of numbers and letters that could indicate a possible skimmer

  • Check that security tape on the pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate the cabinet was opened without store personnel's knowledge

  • Safest bet is to pay inside with cash

  • Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up

  • If you think you've been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and they will send an inspector to check it out


