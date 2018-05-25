Is the high end iPhone charger worth it? Maybe not

If you can't stand how long it takes to fully charge your phone, there are new fast charging options for mobile device users.Apple is now offering a 29-watt charger and special cable for $74."Good Morning America" tested it out and found that an iPhone 8 had a 52 percent charge after 30 minutes. The same type of phone was only charged 32 percent on a standard charger.Now an $11 charger from Anker that used a standard Apple cord was a little better than the higher end Apple high-speed charger gear.