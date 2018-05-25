TECHNOLOGY

Is the high end iPhone charger worth it? Maybe not

EMBED </>More Videos

Before you spring for the high-speed charger on the high end, you might think twice. (KTRK)

If you can't stand how long it takes to fully charge your phone, there are new fast charging options for mobile device users.

Apple is now offering a 29-watt charger and special cable for $74.

"Good Morning America" tested it out and found that an iPhone 8 had a 52 percent charge after 30 minutes. The same type of phone was only charged 32 percent on a standard charger.

Now an $11 charger from Anker that used a standard Apple cord was a little better than the higher end Apple high-speed charger gear.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyiphoneappleu.s. & worldsmartphonesgood morning americagmabuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Kroger rolls out driverless cars for grocery deliveries
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
High-flying phone problem solved by Turn to Ted team
More Technology
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News