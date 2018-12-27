INSTAGRAM

Instagram update: Company faces backlash and apologizes after scroll, swipe feature rolled out 'due to a bug'

Instagram's new layout isn't the only thing that went sideways, Thursday morning. So, did people's reaction to the change.

Instagram's new layout isn't the only thing that went sideways - so did reaction to the change.

Some users completely lost their minds when Instagram briefly changed its layout from scrolling up and down to side-to-side.

Some even threatened to stage a boycott, others said "No. Instagram. No."

But don't worry. Everything is back to normal with Instagram offering an explanation, saying it was just a test.

"Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated," tweeted Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.


The Menlo Park-based company also tweeted an update on Thursday, saying the change was "due to a bug."



Here's a look at some of the reactions after the update was rolled out:

