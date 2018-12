Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018

Instagram's new layout isn't the only thing that went sideways - so did reaction to the change.Some users completely lost their minds when Instagram briefly changed its layout from scrolling up and down to side-to-side.Some even threatened to stage a boycott, others said "No. Instagram. No."But don't worry. Everything is back to normal with Instagram offering an explanation, saying it was just a test."Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated," tweeted Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.The Menlo Park-based company also tweeted an update on Thursday, saying the change was "due to a bug."Here's a look at some of the reactions after the update was rolled out: