HQ Trivia confirmed Kroll's death in a statement to ABC News, saying, "We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
The circumstances surrounding Kroll's death were not immediately clear.
According to his LinkedIn account, Kroll also served as the chief technology officer and general manager of now-defunct social network Vine. Vine was later acquired by Twitter and eventually shut down. Kroll went on to found HQ Trivia with Rus Yusupov in 2015.
HQ Trivia experienced a surge in popularity in early 2018. The app reportedly attracted more than 1 million concurrent players at its peak.
