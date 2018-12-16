TECHNOLOGY

HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dies, company says

Honoree Colin Kroll attends the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on January 9, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety)

Colin Kroll, a tech entrepreneur who co-founded popular gaming app HQ Trivia and social network Vine, has died.

HQ Trivia confirmed Kroll's death in a statement to ABC News, saying, "We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."


The circumstances surrounding Kroll's death were not immediately clear.

According to his LinkedIn account, Kroll also served as the chief technology officer and general manager of now-defunct social network Vine. Vine was later acquired by Twitter and eventually shut down. Kroll went on to found HQ Trivia with Rus Yusupov in 2015.

HQ Trivia experienced a surge in popularity in early 2018. The app reportedly attracted more than 1 million concurrent players at its peak.

VIDEO: What is HQ Trivia?
EMBED More News Videos

Why is everyone talking about this trivia app?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologymobile appVine videou.s. & worldinternetgames
Related
Everything you need to know about viral app HQ Trivia
TECHNOLOGY
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Taylor Swift used facial recognition to identify stalkers
4 choice seasonal and holiday events in Houston this weekend | Hoodline
AOL Mail users locked out for more than 12 hours
More Technology
Top Stories
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
Couple accused of 'waterboarding' 9-year-old daughter
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
Student's body found on roof of dormitory building
Trainer seeks answers after K-9 officer dumped at animal shelter
Show More
Teen shot, killed in east Harris County, deputies say
82-year-old woman wants to warn others after being scammed
Elf-sized secret Santa spreading holiday cheer
Deterioration closes two lanes of I-610 East Loop
Man charged in 2 child sex assault cases speaks from jail
More News