WEST FARGO, North Dakota --A former middle school teacher is accused of sharing hundreds of sexually explicit Snapchat videos and photos with two male students and having sex with one, WDAY reported.
Shannon Moser, 37, is facing three felony charges. She was a science teacher at Liberty Middle School.
WDAY reported that police had received an anonymous tip in June that Moser was having sex with a male student in a park and giving him electronic tobacco products.
Another complaint alleged that the teacher had shared nude photos on Snapchat with a 16-year-old student.
Police interviewed the student on July 3. He initially denied the inappropriate relationship with Moser, but later confirmed that the teacher sent him sexually explicit photos and messages on Snapchat.
The teen had also told his mother that he had sex with Moser.
The student said Moser shared more photos following the encounter and asked at least once more if he wanted to have sex, but he declined.
According to the police report, during an interview on July 11, Moser was reluctant to answer any questions.
After police seized her cellphone during the interview, they found URLs for porn sites that included younger boys engaging in sex with older women.
A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, told officers on July 16 that he and Moser had been sharing sexually explicit photos through Snapchat for about a year, starting when he was 14 years old.
WDAY reported that the second boy told police he never had any physical contact with Moser, but said she had asked to meet him in person.
He said he received videos of Moser and her husband having sex, according to the report.
Moser submitted her letter of resignation to the district and was booked into jail.