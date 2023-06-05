Houston ISD announces new leadership team following state's takeover

Houston Independent School District announces its new leadership after the Texas Education Agency's takeover.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District announced its new cabinet under Superintendent Mike Miles on Monday morning.

Miles, who was appointed by the Texas Education Agency last week, replaced Millard House II as part of the state's takeover of its largest school district.

The cabinet appointees are as follows, according to a press release from the district:

Kerri Briggs, Chief of Staff

Orlando Riddick, Division Superintendent

Luz Martinez, Division Superintendent

Imelda De La Guardia, Division Superintendent

Jim Terry, Chief of Finance and Business Services

Wanda Paul, Chief Operations Officer

Kristen Dobson Hole, Chief Academic Officer

Sandi Massey, Chief of Leadership and Professional Development

Catosha Woods, General Counsel

Scott Gilhousen, Chief Information Officer

Woods, Gilhousen, and Paul all worked under the previous administration at HISD.

Paul also worked for Miles at Dallas Independent School District.

Riddick and De La Guardia previously worked for HISD, and the remaining five members came from outside of the district.

Two of those, Terry and Massey, previously worked for Third Future Schools, which is the charter-school network founded by Miles.

Miles stepped down as its CEO after accepting the superintendent job at HISD.

The district said the announcement of this leadership team is "just the first in a series of leadership appointments that will be made in the coming weeks."

