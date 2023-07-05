Fan enters new era as mother, goes into labor at Taylor Swift 'Eras' concert in Ohio

A woman is entering her new era as a mother after leaving Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.

Tori Hedges says the concert was just weeks before her due date -- but she and her friend decided to make the trip.

The night of the concert became extra memorable for the Swift fan when she went into labor.

They danced in the lavender haze at the concert in Ohio.

But soon after Swift left the stage bejeweled, Tori says she went into labor.

"It was literally not even 20 minutes after she got off the stage when we were leaving, going down the ramp," she said. "That's when I was like, 'I think I got to go to the bathroom.' when my friend realized what was happening. She started freaking out and grabbed whoever the first person she could find."

A nearby concert-goer called 9-1-1 and baby *Lyle* was born a short time later.

Tori says she's been a "Swifty" since day one and it felt amazing to be able to whisper sweet nothings to her newborn on the night of the concert.