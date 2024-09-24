Houston lawyer accused of sneaking drug-laced papers, faces child porn charges, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston defense attorney accused of helping his client sneak drug-soaked papers into the Harris County jail has been taken into custody for new charges on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff's office says that Jason Johnson, 42, has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Johnson was previously arrested on Aug. 26 for allegedly delivering synthetic marijuana to a client, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

According to charging documents, Johnson gave drug-stained paperwork to a client who was detained on Aug. 5 at a court appearance. Court records state that Johnson somehow found out that week that he was under investigation for it.

As of Tuesday afternoon, HCSO has yet to disclose details about the latest charges, which also have yet to appear on the district court's website.

Authorities said that an investigation is still ongoing.

