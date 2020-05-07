Tattoo shop owners want answers as to why they can't open under Gov. Abbott's order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- These business owners are looking for an explanation from the governor as to why tattoo shops can't open.
While some feel that the interaction between the artist and customer is too close and personal for an extended period of time, some business owners said they specifically train for these types of incidents.
They not only have to renew their health license every year, but they even take first aid, CPR courses and more.
They said they are more than ready to open up and keep themselves and customers safe.
"It's a beautiful sound," said Tony Wayne of Imperial Tattoo Company.
Wayne has heard this noise echo throughout his shop in Sugarland for the last nine years, up until two months ago.
"It's eerily quiet tattoo studios are not this quiet. It's been depressing to say the leas. This is my passion and I can't do it," said Wayne.
He and countless tattoo studio owners feel they should be categorized alongside nail and hair salons, and be allowed top open Friday.
Instead, the governor's order reads in part quote, "People shall avoid visiting bars, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, sexually oriented businesses."
"It's heartbreaking that we get lumped in with strip clubs. We're not even in the same categories as those that's adult entertainment," said Wayne.
Meanwhile, up 59 North in the town of Shepherd, Jamie Williams of Crash N' Burn Tattoo Shop said she plans to open Friday no matter what.
"I have these supporters that are going to come in. They're going to rally," said Williams.
She said she has no other choice.
"It has now gotten to the point we don't have funds available to continue," she said.
Her 10 year business is in Jeopardy, and she said she's doing this for her family and everyone in her industry.
"We are a serious industry and it's time to show them that I'm ready to go to jail. I will do what I have to do to support my family my kids my home," said Williams.
