Salon owners on reopening Friday under Gov. Abbott's order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott said salons and barbers are good to open Friday, but they also have the option to stay closed.Some owners are ready to open, while others are still not yet ready."I'm not ready," said barber J Ro of Current Cuts. "It's too soon in my opinion."Gov. Abbott announced Tuesday a sooner-than-expected order that will allow all cosmetology salons and barber shops to open their doors Friday. All are expected to enforce social distancing and encouraged to wear masks."I mean how can I practice social distancing with a hair cut? I'm all in people's face." said J Ro. "I want to be comfortable while I'm working. There's only so much a mask and gloves can do."On the other side, there are businesses eager to serve clients again."People need a haircut, people need a beard trim, people need to feel themselves again," said Ryan Logan of Tune Up.The Manly Salon said they will open their doors Wednesday."We're all still pissed," said Logan.They never agreed with the governor's stance in the first place."I think it was an inappropriate stance that he put us on by arbitrarily picking winners and losers in our small economy here," said Logan.He said he's confident employees and clients will stay safe.Businesses like Heights Nail Spa are also eager to serve clients again. They are ensuring safety, plan to limit capacity and spread employees and clients out."I'm going to have everybody wear face shields and masks, and also wear gloves," said the owner.