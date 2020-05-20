Don't fall victim of this fake "Target" text over free groceries

Target shoppers, if you get a text about an offer that sounds a little too good to be true, it probably is.

The popular retail company is warning its customers about a fake text some are receiving about a getting $175 worth of free groceries this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. The text also includes a link that takes you to a website to claim your groceries in order to get your information.

On their website, Target says to make sure you're careful and to not respond to online ads or websites offering free gift cards.

If you've received the scam text, make sure you report it to the Federal Trade Commissions.

