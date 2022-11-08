'Celebration of Life for Takeoff': Funeral plans in place for Migos rapper shot in Houston

Today marks one week since the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff at a Downtown Houston bowling alley. Here is what we know.

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- Funeral plans have been announced for the Migos rapper, Takeoff, who was shot and killed at a Downtown bowling alley last week.

The funeral for 28-year-old Kirshnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, will be Friday, Nov 11. In Atlanta at the State Farm Arena at 12 p.m. central time.

According to the arena's website, the "Celebration of Life for Takeoff' funeral is available for free for Georgia residents starting Tuesday on Ticketmaster.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

At this time, no arrests involving this case have been made.

