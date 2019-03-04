Taco shop raising money for family of New Caney HS student killed in hit-and-run

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A taco shop that was loved by 17-year-old Joshua Givens is stepping up to help out his family the day after the New Caney High School junior was found lying on the side of the road after an apparent hit-and-run crash.
"My son played Little League with him since they were freshmen," said Jamie Miller, who stopped by Freddy's Taco Shack to help support the teen's family.
The restaurant posted to its Facebook page an invitation to all to stop by and purchase the "Joshua Taco," which it said was one of his favorites. All money collected with the purchase of that taco will be donated directly to the young man's family.
He leaves behind his mother, a single parent.
"I wouldn't want to be in that situation. It's something very sad," said Jennifer De Leon, who did not know the teen, but stopped by to show support.
Givens was walking along McCleskey Road and had just left a quinceañera. His body was found by a passerby around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The man allegedly behind the wheel of the car, according to DPS, has been identified as 23-year-old Logan Foster.
Foster is now behind bars and facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid. His bond is set at $100,000.
"We are just completely hurt. I mean, he is gone, and we were real close to him. He was a good kid," said Juan Zuarez, a family friend. "He was 'one hundred' and always stayed happy."
Counselors were expected to be present at New Caney High School on Monday to assist any students who may be in need of support.
In addition to the taco shop's help, Givens' family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.
