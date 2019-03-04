Suspect charged in hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety said an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed 17-year-old Joshua Givens in New Caney.DPS Troopers say around 12:45 a.m. a passerby found Givens on the side of McClesky Road. Investigators say he was walking on the eastbound side when he was struck and the driver kept going.The suspected driver, 23-year-old Logan Chase Foster, turned himself in Sunday. He's being charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid - Causing Death.Friends and relatives say Givens was leaving a friends quinceañera at a nearby park."He was always a happy kid, never sad or upset about anything. Everybody is stunned, everybody is hurt," said Tony Robles, a close friend of Givens.Givens loved football and was described as a polite respectful teen who always had a smile on his face.Loved ones say they still have a lot of questions for the suspect, but also a message."That God loves him," said Shauntil Cox, the victim's cousin. "I just hope that if there's anything that could happen it's that he would give his life to Jesus."New Caney ISD released the following statement:Foster's bond has been set to $100,000.