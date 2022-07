Blue Curacao (returning)

Watermelon (returning)

Dragonfruit (returning)

Blood Orange (returning)

Green Apple (returning)

Coconut (NEW)

Pineapple (NEW)

TEXAS, USA -- San Antonio Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana is giving the people what they want: all the margarita flavors, served year-round.According to a release, the company is calling dibs on the title of Margarita Headquarters by featuring 12 permanent margarita flavors on the menu, each available for $3, all day.Available flavors will include their classic flavors of Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Strawberry Mango, and Mangonada, plus five flavors featured as previous limited-edition offerings and two brand new flavors:To continue reading, click to our ABC13 partner at