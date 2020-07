Taco Cabana offering 12 different $2 margaritas for Texas 'Margaritapalooza' festival

$2 Margaritas? Man, go! Available for dine-in, take-out or drive-thru. Selection of alcoholic beverages to-go available with food purchase. At participating TX locations only. Must be 21. TC encourages you to drink responsibly. Not available for delivery.#TacoCabana #Margaritas pic.twitter.com/eh0lMltJ1w — Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) May 26, 2020

Get your Gallon Margs on the Rocks TO-GO! Choose from Strawberry, Lime & Mango or try our NEW Blue Margarita! Alcoholic beverages to-go available with food purchase. At participating TX locations only. Other restrictions may apply. Must be 21. Not available for delivery. pic.twitter.com/qXjyNSepQ4 — Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) May 30, 2020

What do you get when you mix our Blue, Lime & Strawberry Margaritas? NEW Star-Spangled Banner Margaritas! Try one today for just $2! Selection of alcoholic beverages to-go available with food purchase. At participating TX locations only. Other restrictions may apply. Must be 21. pic.twitter.com/zWTx0gyxWT — Taco Cabana (@TacoCabana) July 1, 2020

Margarita lovers and Taco Cabana fans, get excited!Taco Cabana is launching its very own festival called "Margaritapalooza!"Friday, the restaurant is offering 12 different margarita flavors to choose from, including mango, strawberry and a new Dr Pepper margarita.Each margarita will be $2 and can be purchased in-store, drive-thru and online.They are also offering gallon margaritas for $60.The festival is happening at all locations in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and El Paso.