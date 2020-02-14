Taco Bell manager shot by ex who had been stalking her, current boyfriend says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been shot at Taco Bell in east Houston near the Fifth Ward after an alleged altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

Police responded to a Taco Bell location on the East Freeway near Lockwood where a female manager was shot.

According to the woman's current boyfriend, David Batts, her ex-boyfriend came to the Taco Bell and shot her Friday just before 9 a.m.

Police say the woman then ran across the street to a METRO transit center to try to get help. She also called Batts, who rushed to the scene with the woman's mother.

Batts says the woman's ex-boyfriend has been stalking and harassing her for the past couple months.

By the time Batts arrived at the scene, his girlfriend had already been transported to Memorial Hermann hospital.

Police say the woman is stable and speaking, and they do not believe her injuries are life threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

