Home & Garden

Protect your swimming pool during the freeze

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold weather can cause big problems for your sprinkler systems and swimming pools, but some simple steps can keep you trouble-free.

If you have a swimming pool, the big freeze can cause a big problem.

To get the pipes clear of ice, make sure your pump is running through the night when temperatures fall below freezing.

"Most folks leave the pump running anyways," said Chris Castro with Abacus Plumbing. "If it stops out of nowhere, use the option to override it. Do that during a freeze so nothing actually bursts."

RELATED: Avoid costly repairs by winterizing your sprinkler system

When it comes to irrigation systems, the cold temperatures can wreak havoc on pipes above and below the ground.

When not properly drained, water in your backflow valve can freeze and expand. If that happens, the housing will crack and you'll have a serious leak.

It only takes a few seconds to keep that problem from happening at your home.

"You just pull two valves, and then afterward, there is a little port on the side you can get to," Castro said. "Sometimes, they have little plugs on them. With a screwdriver, you can go ahead and drain the valve itself."

SEE ALSO: Is your car ready for the cold weather? Here's how to tell

Repairing a backflow valve rupture can cost hundreds of dollars, and if dozens rupture across the city, you may have a hard time getting replacement parts.

These preventive measures take almost no time at all and will save you hundreds of dollars. Unfortunately, we almost see frozen sprinklers and damaged pools almost every time we get a serious freeze.

SEE ALSO: How to prevent carbon monoxide leaks in your home during cold weather

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenhoustonhome repairsfyi tipspoolwinterhome improvementaction 13winter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JJ Watt announces he's leaving the Houston Texans
13 vehicles involved in crash on icy Magnolia road
Historic ice storm possible for Houston area
Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads
How to keep control of your car if you hit black ice
Trump defense takes the impeachment stage to make his case | LIVE
Tips to avoid getting turned away from vaccine appointment
Show More
ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
REMEMBER WHEN: Houston's 1960 snow storm
Mom tackles man accused of peeking through daughter's window
More TOP STORIES News