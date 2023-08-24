Suspect not found after SWAT officers damaged home in southeast Houston, FBI says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT standoff at a home in southeast Houston on Thursday morning has come to an end, according to FBI officials.

FBI Houston said the standoff is part of a "massive arrest operation targeting alleged violent offenders throughout the city."

There was a large police presence at a home in the 5800 block of Southford Street near Crestridge Street.

People who claim to be neighbors in the area called ABC13 and said officers from several law enforcement agencies had been outside the home for a couple hours.

In an update around 9:30 a.m., FBI officials said the person they were looking for was not in the home when they made entry. Officers have since retreated.

An ABC13 photographer at the scene said SWAT officers used heavy machinery to get inside, causing damage to the home.

At one point, the crew at the scene believed they heard gunshots.

FBI officials did not provide any information about the suspect they are looking for or what led them to the home in the first place.

FBI Houston released the following statement:

"This morning, FBI Houston is leading a massive arrest operation targeting alleged violent offenders throughout the city. FBI Houston has enlisted FBI teams from Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, New Orleans, and Miami to help with this significant operation. Additionally, the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, ATF Houston, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are providing invaluable assistance.



At this time, additional information is not publicly available. More details should be accessible after the initial appearances of the subjects in federal court. At this time, we are unable to provide any further information regarding this operation."