SWAT standoff holds up student release at Fort Bend ISD elementary school

Police responded to a scene in the 6200 block of Berkridge Drive, where they say a male suspect, possibly armed, was barricaded alone inside of a home.
HPD SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) & PIO responding to a scene in the 6200 block of Berkridge (southwest Houston) involving a male suspect, possibly armed, barricaded alone inside a house. The release of students at Ridgegate Elementary (FBISD) also being affected. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2020
Students at nearby Ridgegate Elementary School were originally placed on lockout.
After a short SWAT standoff, police say they were able to place the suspect in custody without incident.
Update: Suspect in custody without incident— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2020
Ridgegate Elementary School principal Marta Rivas sent parents the following message regarding the incident:
"The safety and security of our students is always top priority at Ridgegate. With that in mind, I want you to make you aware of a precautionary measure we took this afternoon.
At approximately 2 p.m., we received reports of a police investigation in the area that was unrelated to the school. We immediately contacted the FBISD Police Department, and per emergency procedures, the building was placed in a precautionary lockout. During this time, students were quickly brought into the building and we verified that all exterior doors were locked, allowing no visitors to enter.
Please know that all students and staff were safe and instruction continued as planned inside of the building. As an added precaution, Fort Bend ISD police sent additional officers to our campus to assist with dismissal today. Additionally, we held students who would normally walk in the direction of Berkridge, which is south of the school, until parents are able to pick them up. During dismissal, we received a report that the investigation had ended, and the lockout was lifted at approximately 3:45 p.m.
I commend our students on how well behaved they were during this situation, as it reinforces the importance of our emergency protocols and regular emergency drills. Thank you for your continued support, and should you have any questions, please contact me at (281) 634-4840."